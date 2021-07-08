  1. Sify.com
  4. Army Chief Naravane discusses bilateral defence cooperation with Italian Defence Minister

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Thu, Jul 8th, 2021, 15:25:08hrs
Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General MM Naravane

Rome [Italy] July 8 (ANI): Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane on Thursday met Italian Defence Minister Lorenzo Guerini and exchanged views on strengthening defence cooperation between both countries.

In a tweet, Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army) said that "General MM Naravane #COAS called on Italian Defence Minister Hon'ble Lorenzo Guerini and exchanged views on strengthening India-Italy defence cooperation.
He also interacted with Lieutenant General Pietro Serino, Chief of the Italian Army and discussed aspects of joint military cooperation.

Chief of Army Staff on Wednesday began a two-day visit to Italy with an aim to further expand bilateral strategic cooperation.
He arrived in Italy from the United Kingdom on the second leg of his two-nation tour.
Last year, India and Italy inked 15 pacts and finalised an ambitious action plan to further expand their ties following a virtual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte.
The four-year action plan had mentioned a number of areas for expansion of cooperation which included climate change, regional connectivity, counter-terror mechanism, manufacturing, environment, and food processing. (ANI)

