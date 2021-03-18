  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. International
  4. Army Chief Naravane hold talks with South Korean counterpart on defence ties

Army Chief Naravane hold talks with South Korean counterpart on defence ties

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Thu, Mar 18th, 2021, 20:28:21hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
India and South Korean flags

New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): Chief of Army Staff General, MM Naravane, on Thursday had a telephonic conversation with South Korean counterpart Gen Nam Yeong Shin and discussed issues of bilateral defence cooperation.

"General MM Naravane #COAS had telephonic interaction with Gen Nam Yeong Shin, Chief of Staff of the Republic of Korea and discussed issues of bilateral defence cooperation," read a tweet on the official handle of Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) of the Indian Army. (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features