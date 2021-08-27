Army Chief Naravane visits Southern Command Headquarter in Pune to review operational preparedness

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 27 (ANI): Army Chief General MM Naravane on Friday visited Southern Command Headquarters at Pune and reviewed the operational preparedness.



He appreciated the assistance provided to civil administration by the Army during the COVID-19 pandemic and recent floods.

"General MM Naravane #COAS visited Headquarters #SouthernCommand. #COAS reviewed the operational preparedness and appreciated the assistance provided to civil administration during the COVID pandemic and recent floods. #IndianArmy #StrongAndCapable," the Indian Army wrote in a tweet.

Earlier today, Naravane held a telephonic interaction with Nepal's Chief of Army Staff, Purna Chandra Thapa and discussed aspects of bilateral Defence cooperation. (ANI)