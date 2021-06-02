Army Chief reviews security situation in Kashmir

The army said that on his arrival at Srinagar, General Naravane, accompanied by Lt Gen Y.K. Joshi, the Northern Army Commander, and Lt Gen D.P. Pandey, the Chinar Corps Commander, visited units and formations in the hinterland where he was briefed by the local commanders on the existing security situation.

Srinagar, June 2 (IANS) The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General M.M. Naravane, reached Kashmir on Wednesday on a two-day visit to review the prevailing security situation in the Union Territory (UT), the army said in a statement.

Naravane was also briefed about the measures being taken to identify and target the network of the over ground workers' (OGWs) involved in radicalisation and recruitment of youth into terrorist ranks. Efforts to prevent local recruitment and facilitate surrender of local terrorists were also discussed.

"While interacting with the troops, the COAS expressed his appreciation to the jawans and commanders who are relentlessly battling the dual challenges of Pakistan abetted terror and the global pandemic. He further reinforced the need to be prepared to meet the emerging security challenges effectively.

"Later, the COAS was briefed by the Chinar Corps Commander on the overall situation pertaining to the Line of Control and the hinterland," the army said.

"The army chief complimented the excellent synergy exhibited by all sections of the civil administration, Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Armed Police Forces and other security agencies in projecting a ‘whole of government' approach that has resulted in improvement in the security situation conducive for fostering a new era of development in the UT," it added.

The army said that on Wednesday evening, the COAS called on Lt Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhawan and discussed the emerging challenges and roadmap for long-term peace in J&K.

