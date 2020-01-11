Army chief's remarks on PoK a statement of fact, say experts

New Delhi [India], Jan 11 (ANI): Defence experts on Saturday backed Army Chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane over his remarks concerning Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and said the armed forces have the capability to take back territory illegally occupied by Pakistan.

Maj Gen (retd) GD Bakshi said that the Army chief has made a "statement of fact".

"The Army chief has made a statement of fact that the Indian parliament had passed a clear resolution that all of Jammu and Kashmir including PoK is a part of India. If the government of India orders Indian armed forces to recapture that area, Army Chief has clearly said that forces will obey and carry out these orders. They are capable of retaking PoK and they will do it as soon as ordered," Maj Gen GD Bakshi told ANI."Indian Army works on the orders of the civilian government and such orders when passed, will be fully implemented. This is the statement of fact that Army chief has made," he added.Wing Commander (retd) Praful Bakshi said rules of engagement of Army were absolutely clear. "They are only waiting for a green signal to carry out operations in PoK to take it back," he said.The Army chief had said during the customary Army Day press conference that there was a parliamentary resolution that entire Jammu and Kashmir region is a part of India.He said when Indian Army gets orders, it will take appropriate action to take back territory under illegal occupation of Pakistan. (ANI)