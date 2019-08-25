Army chief visits Eastern Command headquarters

"The COAS appreciated the high standards of operational readiness of the Eastern Command and also expressed his utmost confidence over the capability of the formations of the Eastern Command theatre," a spokesperson said.

The COAS during his visit also interacted with officers and soldiers and praised them for their professionalism while exhorting the troops to continue to work with zeal and dedication to overcome all future challenges.

He also went round the palliative care centre 'Sparse' in Barrackpore Cantonment which was established in April to provide succour to terminally ill patients and their families who are beyond active medical treatment and suffering from cancer, neurological disorders and other critical ailments.