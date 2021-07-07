Army commander flies over Batra Top to pay tribute to Kargil braveheart

Lt Gen Y.K. Joshi flew in a Sukhoi fighter jet over the same mountain top that saw the valour of Batra and his troops in fighting the Pakistani forces during the Kargil conflict.

New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) Captain Vikram Batra's heroics during the Kargil conflict is part of military folklore and on his death anniversary, it was his then Commanding Officer, now the Northern Army Commander, who paid the ultimate tribute to the braveheart.

On July 7, 1999, Captain Batra, a young and brave officer who had caught the fancy of the nation and become the icon of Indian Army's spirit for his success signal -- "Dil Maange More" -- during the capture of Pt 5140, made the supreme sacrifice, but not before capturing the Pt 4875, now christened as Batra Top.

To commemorate his 'Balidan Diwas', his then Commanding Officer and now GOC-in-C, Northern Command, flew over the Batra Top on Wednesday in a Sukhoi-30 MKI.

The gesture epitomises the enduring relation between a Commanding Officer and his officer.

Joshi paid homage to his fallen comrade from the sky, an apt recognition of IAF's contribution to the ground operations during Operation Vijay.

Capt Batra continues to motivate the present generation of officers and would do so in perpetuity.

It is most befitting that his gallant action is being commemorated by his then Commanding Officer of 13 JAK RIF, whose contribution to the war efforts was recognised by the Vir Chakra for exceptional leadership in face of the adversary.

Batra was awarded with the Param Vir Chakra, India's highest and most prestigious award for valour, for his actions.

In 2019, Joshi along with Batra's brother Vishal and others who fought along with Batra had climbed the Batra Top to commemorate his supreme sacrifice.

--IANS

sk/arm