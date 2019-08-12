Army Commander reviews security situation in the Valley

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh on Monday visited the Kashmir valley to review the prevailing security situation in the region.



"The Army Commander visited formations in North and South Kashmir and was briefed about the current situation as also the recent counter-terrorist operations. The Army Commander complimented the troops for the humanitarian assistance being provided to the locals and appreciated the actions taken by the units and formations in ensuring safety and wellbeing of the people," an official statement read.

Lt Gen Ranbir Singh was accompanied by the Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen KJS Dhillon during the visits.

The Army Commander extolled the troops for their relentless efforts in thwarting the adversary's designs and maintaining a constant vigil in the harshest terrain and weather.

He reinforced the need to be fully prepared for the emerging security challenges and lauded the exemplary synergy amongst all security forces. (ANI)

