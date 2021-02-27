Army commander southern command visits Golden Katar Division

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 27 (ANI): A two-day visit of General Officer-Commanding-in-Chief Southern Command of Army Lieutenant General JS Nain to the Golden Katar Division has concluded, informed PRO Defence of Rajasthan Lt Col Amitabh Sharma on Saturday.



According to a release issued by Sharma, during his visit, Nain carried out a comprehensive review of the operational preparedness along the international boundary in the Southern Sector.

In his interaction with senior commanders, the Lt Gen urged the Army personnel to continue to maintain a high state of battle readiness in an environment of tri-service synergy to safeguard the territorial integrity of the nation.

"It is heartening to see a highly motivated team having a high degree of professionalism and commitment towards training for all eventualities," Nain said.

The Lt Gen called upon the formation to continue working hard and strive for excellence in all fields. He also complimented the troops for the multiple measures undertaken by them to overcome the challenges presented by COVID-19 (ANI)

