Army Commander visits Eastern Ladakh, reviews operational preparedness

Srinagar (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh visited forward posts in Eastern Ladakh on Monday to review operational preparedness.

Singh was accompanied by Fire and Fury Corps Commander, Lt Gen YK Joshi.

"LtGenRanbirSingh, ArmyCdrNC accompanied by FireAndFuryCorpsCdr visited forward posts in EasternLadakh today; reviewed operational preparedness and complimented the troops on high standards of professionalism," Northern Command said in a tweet.The visit comes days after the Army Commander witnessed Integrated Exercise of all Arms in Super High Altitude Area in Eastern Ladakh."#LtGenRanbirSingh, #ArmyCdrNC visited Eastern Ladakh & witnessed Integrated Exercise of all Arms in Super High Altitude Area; complimented all ranks for outstanding display of war fighting capability under challenging conditions," the Northern Command had said in a tweet on September 17. The exercise was named "Changthang Prahar".In another tweet on September 18, the Northern Command had tweeted pictures from "Ex Changthang Prahar" terming it "All Arms Integrated Exercise at Eastern Ladakh." The exercise also saw employment of Mechanised Forces with force multipliers integrating high tech platforms. (ANI)