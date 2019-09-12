Army commemorates 52nd anniversary of Natu La skirmish

Natu La (Sikkim) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): The Indian Army commemorated the 52nd anniversary of the Natu La skirmish at Sherathang War Memorial near Natu La on Wednesday.

On the occasion, the general officer commanding (GOC) of the Division laid a wreath and paid tribute to honour the martyrs and remembered their sacrifice for the sovereignty and integrity of the nation.

"The Natu La skirmish was one of the finest hours of the Indian Army wherein our troops stood firm and resolute against the unprovoked belligerence by the adversary. The courage and fortitude displayed by own soldiers showed to the nation and world that Indian Army would never waiver from its solemn duty of protecting our motherland," the Army said in a statement.It said: "The Tri-colour continues to flutter with pride, determination, and sacrifice of our soldiers at Natu La and our nation shall always remain grateful to them."Several veterans of the 1967 skirmish including Brigadier NC Gupta, Sena Medal, Lieutenant Colonel Attar Singh, and Major KV Chandra Sekhar and their family members were present at the occasion. The veterans interacted with the soldiers and narrated the heroism of troops tasked to protect the motherland.Nephew and two grandsons of Late Captain PS Dagar, Vir Chakra and one of the heroes of the Natu La skirmish, were also present at the event. (ANI)