Army constructs 30 km track at over 18,000 feet in Ladakh

Srinagar, Aug 31 (IANS) Employing its engineering resources, the Indian Army has constructed a 30 km track on the Ladakh Range at an altitude of 18,600 feet, officials said.

The new track was inaugurated by Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, in the presence of Fire and Fury Corps GOC Lt Gen P.G.K. Menon, and local citizens on Tuesday.