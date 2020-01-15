Army Day observed in Secunderabad Military Station

Secunderabad (Hyderabad) [India], Jan 15 (ANI): On the occasion of The 72nd Army Day a War Memorial function was organised at Veerula Sainik Smarak with traditional solemnity at Secunderabad military station.



Lieutenant General TSA Narayanan, Commandant, Military College of EME, Major General RK Singh, General-Officer-Commanding, Telangana and Andhra Sub Area, Brigadier Abhijit Chandra, Station Commander and Lieutenant General (Retd) Surendra Nath laid wreaths and paid homage to the martyrs who laid their lives for the nation.

Army Day is celebrated on 15 January every year, in recognition of Field Marshal KM Cariappa's taking over as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from General Sir Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India, on 15 January 1949. (ANI)

