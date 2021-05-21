Army dedicates 50 bed Covid hospital in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar

According to the official release, the Indian Army Doctors and paramedical staff have set up the facility with the assistance of District Officials and Jan Sewa Hospital in record time.The Indian Army will provide dedicated medical staff and equipment to fight the pandemic. Ambulance services have also been provided for the patients by the Army. Admissions to the facility will be coordinated by District Medical Administration and Jan Sewa Hospital.The facility was inaugurated today by Zakir Hussain, DM, Sri Ganganagar and the Indian Army has assured all possible assistance to the State to fight the battle against COVID-19. (ANI)