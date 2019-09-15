Army deployed for flood relief in Kota, Jhalawar

One column each has been deputed in Kota and Jhalawar districts, according to Col Sombit Ghosh, PRO, Defence Rajasthan. The army has been kept as standby in the Dholpur and Sawai Madhopur districts.

Deployed on the request of the civil administration, the army columns are helping in rescue of people marooned on rooftops and evacuation from low-lying areas. They are also distributing relief materials and providing basic amenities and other humanitarian assistance to the people.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has declared a red alert in Baran, Chittaurgarh, Kota and Jhalwar for the next 24 hours.

Red alert signifies that action should be taken immediately and vigil should be maintained in and around the area with reference to heavy rainfall. According to met officials, Gangdhar in the Jhalawar district recorded the highest amount of rainfall at 22 cm on September 14-15, followed by Durg in same district at 19 cm. The Pratapgarh district has recorded 16 cm rainfall in these two days. Many areas of Banswara have reported around 8-9 cm rainfall. The met department has warned heavy rainfall in Bhilwara, Udaipur, Chittorgarh, Rajasmand, Banswara, Dungarpur, Pratapgarh, Sirohi, Kota, Bundi, Baran, Jhalawar, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Bharatpur and Dholpur districts in the next 24 hours. According to local officials, a swollen Chambal river has created islands in many villages and the NDRF and the SDRF teams are engaged in rescue and relief operations. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot here on Saturday had called a meeting to review the situation and issued directions for quick relief in flood-affected areas.