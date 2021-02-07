Army deploys choppers, troops to tackle flood situation in Chamoli

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], February 7 (ANI): As avalanche and flood at a Chamoli village destroyed many houses on Sunday, the Indian Army has deployed choppers and troops for supporting the Uttarakhand government and NDRF to tackle the flood situation, said Army.



"Indian Army has deployed choppers and troops for supporting Uttarakhand government and NDRF to tackle the flood. Military station near Rishikesh actively involved in the coordination of rescue and relief operations with local administration. Army headquarters are monitoring the situation," said Army.

Six columns (around 600 personnel) of the Indian Army are moving towards the flood-affected areas, according to the Army officials.

Three choppers including two Mi-17 and one ALH Dhruv chopper of the Air Force have been stationed in Dehradun and nearby areas for helping in rescue operations in flood-affected areas. More aircraft will be deployed as per the requirement on the ground, said the Indian Air Force officials.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister has spoken to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat over the Chamoli flood situation and assured all possible help to the state.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs is monitoring the situation after the water level in the Dhauliganga river increased suddenly following an avalanche near a power project at Raini village in the Tapovan area of Chamoli district on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand CM has stated that the water flow in the Alaknanda river has become normal past Nandprayag.

"The water level of the river is now one meter above normal but the flow is decreasing. Chief Secretary, Disaster Secretary, Police officials, and my all teams are monitoring the situation in the disaster control room," he said. (ANI)