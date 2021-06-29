Army distributes 50 wheelchairs to specially-abled in J-K's Rajouri, Reasi

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 29 (ANI): The Army has distributed 50 wheelchairs to specially-abled people in the far-flung hilly tracts of Rajouri and Reasi districts of Jammu and Kashmir.



The districts are marked by splintered settlements of humble hordes of Gujjars and Bakkarwals.

Most of these villages are devoid of any connectivity to surface communication rendering them inaccessible to modern medical equipments otherwise available in towns and cities. Several disabled children and elderly in these villages are rendered immobile due to birth abnormalities, diseases, senile age or accidents are forced to live a life of misery bound to their beds, according to an official statement.

The Army reached out to Ludhiana-based Vardhaman Industries for the initiative. Village level functionaries were contacted to help Army's patrols to reach out to the patients and their families and evaluate the requirements.

On several other occasions, the Army has brought relief to citizens of the union territory. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Army officers helped healthcare workers to reach remote areas and conduct vaccination drives. (ANI)

