Army donates medicines, equipment to help border village in J-K's Kathua, fight COVID-19

Medical kits inclusive of sanitizers, face masks, PPE kits, cough syrups, and general medicine, along with Oxygen cylinders were handed over to the authorities for further distribution to the needy people in the border village of Bobiya in Hiranagar sector of Kathua, on the Zero Line.Sarpanch Bharat Bhushan and Medical Nodal officer Dr Supriya Sharma appreciated the efforts of the Indian Army to help the border villagers living at Zero line and for providing the medical support necessary to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.Posted at the Health Wellness Centre of Bobiya, Dr Sharma said, "It is a very good initiative taken by the Army for a border village, where no one can reach and people looked up to the medical team. The Army has provided us with PPE kits, sanitizers, COVID medicine, gloves, and masks. Most importantly they provided us with an oxygen cylinder. We are very grateful to them."Thanking the Army for their initiative, Bhushan said, "Along with the protection of the country, the Army also takes care of the health of people. Earlier, the village had to procure these medicines for Hiranagar, but now with the Indian Army's help, we will be at ease and will have an ample stock of the medicines for the village."He also informed that the medicines would be distributed among the villagers through the sub-centers in a day or two.Saying that the initiative would help the village immensely, a resident of the village, Omkar Singh said, "Our village will be really helped through this operation. We had to go to Hiranagar earlier, but now we'll at least have enough medicines for COVID emergencies."Talking about the village's preparation for a possible third COVID-19 wave, Singh said, "Army's operation would help us to be better prepared for the likely third wave of the pandemic."A resident of the village, Subhash Singh further added that the villagers share a cordial relation with the Army. He said, "The Army and the government have been continuously helping us with the medicines, and are vaccinating us as and when possible. Since we are a border village, the Army and we are like a family."The army officers also assured that they will offer all possible help under operation Sadhbavna and said that the Indian Army will always stand with the brave people of the border. (ANI)