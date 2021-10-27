Army felicitates COVID-19 women warriors from Civil departments, Army, CRPF in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 27 (ANI): Army on Tuesday felicitated COVID-19 women warriors from Civil departments, Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Srinagar.



The felicitation was done by Usha Pandey, Zonal president AWWA (Army Wives Welfare Association).

Addressing the event, Pandey said, "I feel proud to be present on the occasion. I came to know that in the fight against this pandemic, 40 per cent of the ladies of the Civil departments and forces have contributed here. Lots of women were part of the medical team and were scientists. Here, many of these women provided us with a new ray of hope."

"All the protocols related to COVID-19 issued by the government were followed in the Union Territory. I thank the scientists for their contribution in making the COVID-19 vaccine thereby saving millions of lives," she said.

Speaking to ANI, Shilpa of armed forces said, "I feel very proud to receive an award here. I feel happy to know that our efforts are valued in the public domain. I hope that in the coming future, the number of COVID-19 cases decreases."

"I feel happy to be here. Jammu and Kashmir government has supported us in carrying out our job as frontline workers. I thank the army for felicitating me in this mission," another woman said.

Recently, Union Minister Amit Shah made his maiden visit to Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 and 35 A and lauded the developmental works in the state. (ANI)

