Army felicitates Irmim Shamim for clearing AIIMS MBBS exam

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Irmim Shamim, who became the first Gujjar woman in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district to qualify for medical studies at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), was felicitated by the Indian Army at an event here on Monday.

Shamim was invited as the Chief Guest at an Inter School Quiz Competition organised by India Army's Ace of Spades Division.



At the event, Shamim delivered a motivational speech for the young and budding minds of the region.

The event was organised as part of Operation Sadbhavna which aims at the empowerment of the young talent in the region by a hosts of initiatives.

Chief Guest for the event- Shamim hails from Dhanore village in the bordering district and had cleared the MBBS AIIMS entrance exam in June.

A total of nine schools fielded their candidates in two categories - seniors (class XI and XII) and juniors (class VIII to X). The event was conducted in two phases wherein the best six teams in each category progressed to the final round conducted on Monday at Raina Auditorium here.

The event was attended by host of civil and military dignitaries. (ANI)

