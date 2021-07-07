Army foils infiltration bid in J&K's Nowshera, kills one

Jammu, July 7 (IANS) One terrorist was killed and some arms and ammunition were recovered after the Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid at the LoC in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence statement said on Wednesday.

"In the early hours of July 7, 2021, a group of Pakistani terrorists made an attempt to infiltrate across the Line of Control in the Nowshera Sector, District Rajouri (J&K). Alert Army troops thwarted the infiltration bid by suitably employing an integrated surveillance grid alongwith domination by fire, and engaging the terrorists in a fierce firefight in which one terrorist was neutralised and his body has been recovered," an army statement said.