Army General should not meddle in politics: P Chidambaram

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Dec 28 (ANI): Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday said that General Rawat should not meddle in politics with reference to his statement on anti-CAA protests made two days back.

"The Army General is being asked to support the government. It is a shame. Let me appeal to General Rawat, you head the Army and mind your business. It is not the business of Army to tell politicians what we should do, just as it is not our business to tell you how to fight a war," Chidambaram said here.Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on December 26 said that leaders are not those who spearhead people in "inappropriate directions" and stressed that leading masses and crowds to carry out arson and violence in cities and towns is not leadership.Chidambaram further said that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) are two sides of the same coin and protesters are justified in their stance against this law."Indian students and Indian youth have realised the grave danger to the Indian constitution and have decided to oppose this law. CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC) are Siamese twins as they are joined together. CAA and NRC are a direct onslaught on Muslims. This law is unconstitutional and I am sure that this law will be struck down by the Supreme Court," he said.The Congress leader said that this government wants to set up a Hindu Rashtra in the country."If this constitution goes, they will bring in Hindu Rashtra. My final warning to the people is that Hindu Rashtra is nothing but Sanatan Dharma and Manu Neeti. All the varnas will come back. We will go back to the era where the powerful castes will rule us. Not only Muslims but all other communities amongst backward classes and tribals will also get subjugated," he said. (ANI)