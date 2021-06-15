Army gets freight corridor for faster mobilisation of equipment

"The Indian Army on Monday conducted a successful trial by moving a military train loaded with vehicles and equipment from New Rewari to New Phulera, validating the efficacy of the dedicated freight corridor," the Army stated.

New Delhi, June 15 (IANS) As barbaric military clash with China at Galwan valley at Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh completes a year, the Indian Army gets a dedicated freight corridor for faster mobilisation of tanks, big guns and other military equipment.

These trials herald the first step in this process to pave the way for enhancing the operational readiness of Armed Forces.

The intricate and synchronised coordination by the Indian Army with Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Ltd (DFCCIL) and Indian Railways will significantly enhance the mobilisation capability of the Armed Forces.

"These trials were part of the "Whole of the Nation Approach" for optimising national resources and achieve seamless synergy among various ministries and departments," the force stated.

Interactions by the Indian Army with all stakeholders including DFCCIL and Indian Railways will now assist in leveraging the Dedicated Freight Corridor and allied infrastructure into the mobilisation matrix of Armed Forces.

Development of infrastructure at certain locations to support mobilisation and trials to validate move of defence owned rolling stock on Roll On-Roll Off (RO-RO) service is being formalised and modalities are being evolved.

"This initiative would set in place processes to ensure that military requirements are dovetailed in the national infrastructure development at the planning stage itself," the force added.

Since May 2020 when standoff with China in eastern Ladakh started, the Indian Army started ramping up road and transport infrastructure for fast mobilisation of the men and equipment.

