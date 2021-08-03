Army helicopter crashed near Ranjit Sagar Dam in J-K's; search on for missing pilots

As per Army sources, the initial reports from the ground suggested that the missing pilot and co-pilot have been recovered safely from the chopper.The Ranjit Sagar Dam constructed by the Punjab Irrigation Department on the Ravi River lies on the border of Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab.An Army Aviation ALH Dhruv helicopter that took off from Pathankot in Punjab, met with the accident during a routine sortie near Ranjit Sagar Dam, sources said.RC Kotwal, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kathua informed that some part of the crashed chopper floating in the lake has been recovered."Indian Army helicopter crashed into Ranjit Sagar Dam, Kathua, today. Some of the floating material of the chopper was recovered. Specialised forces and divers are conducting rescue operations. Only after divers go into the lake, we will know what exactly happened," said the SSP.Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh also expressed concern over the crash."Concerned over the news of an Army helicopter crash at Ranjit Sagar Dam, Pathankot. District Administration has rushed teams to the location, rescue operations are underway," he tweeted. (ANI)