Army helps fight Covid on social, medical fronts in Rajasthan

Rajasthan presently has over 1.31 lakh active Covid cases and has reported 7,475 cumulative deaths.

It recently set up a 50-bed hospital in Shri Ganganagar, is distributing dry ration kits to folk artists in Barmer besides running a defence online OPD which has been launched recently in Rajasthan.

The Sudarshan Chakra Division of the Indian Army recently extended a 50-bed hospital in Sri Ganganagar which is dedicated to the citizens to combat the rapid surge in the COVID-19 cases in the district.

The level 2 COVID-19 facility provides COVID care including oxygen to the citizens of Sri Ganganagar and adjoining areas. Indian Army Doctors and para medical staff have setup the facility with assistance from District Officials and Jan Sewa Hospital in record time, said Lt Col Amitabh Sharma, PRO Defence, Rajasthan.

The Indian Army is also providing dedicated medical staff and equipment to fight the pandemic. Ambulance services have also been provided for the patients by the Army. Admissions to the facility will be coordinated by District Medical Administration and Jan Sewa Hospital, said Lt Col Sharma.

The facility was inaugurated on Friday by Zakir Hussain, DM, Sriganganagar and the Indian Army has assured all possible assistance to the State to fight the battle against COVID-19.

Similarly, Konark Corps, Army's Southern Command headquartered at Jodhpur, is providing dry ration kits to folk artists in Barmer.

Jalipa Mil Station on behalf of Konark Corps extended assistance to the group of folk artists and provided ration and Covid preventive care items to 25 families of village Nimla in Sheo Tehsil of Barmer on Thursday.

Each family was provided a 25-30 Kg dry ration kit comprising atta, rice, cooking oil, dal and sugar along with masks and sanitizers.

Folk artists in Barmer have been facing hardships due to Covid, since no events are happening to help them earn livelihood.

In this situation, an NGO of these artists "Pragati Lok Kalyan Vikas Sansthan" approached Konark Corps for any possible assistance for artists.

The group provided assistance in year 2020 also during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also, defence online OPD has been launched in Rajasthan. Civilians including those living in remote areas can log in on http://eSanjeevaniopd.in, which is open for all and can benefit from the online consultation from veteran AFMS doctors, added Lt Col Sharma.

--IANS

arc/skp/