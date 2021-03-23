Army helps pregnant woman reach hospital amid heavy snowfall in J-K

New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): Indian Army's Torna Battalion conducted an emergency evacuation of a pregnant woman from Jammu and Kashmir's Sumwali village on Monday and shifted her to primary health care (PHC) centre in Boniyar despite heavy snowfall and treacherous road conditions. The team, along with locals, carried the patient on a stretcher for 5 km and thereafter shifted the patient to an Army ambulance, the Army said.



According to an Army press release, "On March 22 at late night hour, the Army Post at Sumwali village received a distress call from the locals requesting for urgent medical assistance for a pregnant lady who had completed nine months period and was in critical condition"

"The Army Medical team was rushed to the location and the medical officer carried out a quick examination of the patient and suggested emergency evacuation," the Indian Army said in the statement.

"In spite of the inclement weather and heavy snowfall, the team along with locals carried the patient on a stretcher for 5 km and thereafter shifted the patient to Army Gypsy based ambulance," the statement said.

"Snowfall, poor visibility and treacherous road conditions further accentuated the challenges, however, the Army evacuation party displayed temerity and proved their nerves of steel to evacuate the patient, driving 15 Km to primary health care (PHC) centre in Boniyar," it said.

"Alongside, the Army contacted PHC Boniyar and passed advance information to the Gynaecologist about the evacuation. In spite of bad weather and road conditions, the rescue team reached the PHC in time and admitted the patient," the Army said.

The release said that the family and locals expressed their gratitude to the Army for their swift action and timely assistance. (ANI)

