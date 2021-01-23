Army helps woman, her newborn reach home in J-K's snow-laden Kupwara

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 23 (ANI): The Indian Army on Saturday helped a woman reach her home, after she was stuck with her newborn child at a hospital in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir due to heavy snowfall.

#IndianArmy soldiers carried the wife and newborn of Farooq Khasana of Dardpura, Lolab, for 6km in knee-deep snow & safely rescued them to their home. #Kashmir @adgpi @NorthernComd_IA @suryacommand @Whiteknight_IA pic.twitter.com/NAXPQYHMIn — Chinar Corps - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) January 23, 2021

Taking to Twitter, the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said that the soldiers carried the wife and newborn of Farooq Khasana, a resident of Dardpora, for 6 km in knee-deep snow and helped them to reach their home."IndianArmy soldiers carried the wife and newborn of Farooq Khasana of Dardpora, Lolab, for 6 km in knee-deep snow and safely rescued them to their home," tweeted Chinar Corps - Indian Army.



"Khasana's wife gave birth to a child yesterday in a hospital. After being discharged, the duo was stuck there due to heavy snowfall," a relative of the family said.

"Army official in 28RR Battalion helped them to reach home. I am very thankful to them," he added. (ANI)