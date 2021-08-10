Army installs 100 ft tall Tricolour in J&K's Gulmarg

The ceremony was presided over by Lt. Gen. Y.K. Joshi, Army Commander Northern Command. He also honoured the next of kin of soldiers who had made the ultimate sacrifice in the service of the nation.

Srinagar, Aug 10 (IANS) As part of the celebrations to mark the 75 years of Independence, a 100 ft tall National Flag was dedicated to the nation at Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir in a modest ceremony on Tuesday, officials said.

The Army Commander also felicitated certain members of the civil society who have contributed immensely towards nation building through various endeavours.

Set amid the beautiful and salubrious surroundings of Gulmarg, the flag adds to the tourist attraction of the location.

The flag has already become a major draw for the tourists.

During the ceremony, the Army Commander said, "The Flag is a tribute to the countless Kashmiris who have made the ultimate sacrifice while safeguarding the unity and integrity of the nation."

Gulmarg is one of the locations along the Line of Control wherein Pakistani troops had infiltrated in 1965 and owing to the prompt response of young shepherd Mohd Din, who alerted the security forces about the same, the Indian Army was greatly benefitted in defeating the nefarious designs of Pakistan.

