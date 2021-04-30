Army installs solar power plant in north Sikkim

Guwahati, April 30 (IANS) The Indian Army, in its quest for harnessing renewable energy for its troops, installed the first green solar energy plant using vanadium-based battery technology in north Sikkim at an altitude of 16,000 feet, a defence official said on Friday.
Defence spokesman Lt. Col P. Khongsai said that the 56 KV solar energy project was commissioned in collaboration with IIT Mumbai. He said that a team of eminent faculty from the institute, led by Prof Prakash Ghosh and troops completed the project, braving extreme climatic conditions.
The renewable energy project would immensely benefit troops in the forward areas and would be environment-friendly, he added.
--IANS
