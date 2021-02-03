Army jawan killed in Pak ceasefire violation in J&K

Sepoy Laxman, who was critically injured in firing from across the border, later succumbed to his injuries. Paying tribute to the fallen jawan, the army said that he was a brave and highly motivated soldier.

Jammu, Feb 4 (IANS) One Indian Army jawan was killed in action after Pakistan resorted to unprovoked shelling on Indian defence positions along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.

"Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Sundarbani Sector in Rajouri district. Our own troops responded strongly to the enemy fire. In the incident, Sep Laxman was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries," the army said in a statement.

"Sep Laxman was a brave, highly motivated and a sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty," it added.

There has been a spurt in ceasefire violations along the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts.

Pakistan has been targeting defence positions in Kirni, Qasba and Mankote sectors in Poonch over the last few days. The Indian Army says that it is giving a befitting response to Pakistani aggression.

On January 21, Havaldar Nirmal Singh was killed in action during unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LoC in Krishnaghati Sector in Poonch.

