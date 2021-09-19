Army launches search operation along LoC in Uri

Srinagar, Sep 19 (IANS) The Army is carrying a search operation along the LoC's Uri sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district after detecting some "suspicious movement", officials said on Sunday.
"On the intervening night of 18/19 Sep 2021, suspicious movement was detected along the LoC in Uri Sector. Search of the area is under progress," an army official said.
There has been a spurt in attempts of infiltration at the LoC. A Pakistani national was among the two terrorists killed at the LoC in Poonch after an infiltration bid was foiled by the army on August 30.
