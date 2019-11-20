Army men bag gold, silver medals at World Bodybuilding Championship in South Korea

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Multiple bodybuilders from the Indian Army won medals in the 11th World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship held in South Korea.

The championship was held at Jeju Island in South Korea from November 5-11.



"Havildar Th Dayanand Singh won Gold Medal in 100kg weight category. Havaldar Anuj Kumar Taliyan of Madras Sappers won Gold Medal in 100+kg weight category," according to a press release by the Defence Wing on Wednesday.

Havildar Rama Murthy of the Army Ordnance Corps (Indian Army Node) also won a silver medal in the 55-kilogram weight category, becoming the first Indian Army bodybuilder, in his category, to have ever won a silver medal in any of the world level championships.

Apart from these, the release added that "Lieutenant Colonel Srinivasa Rao has also achieved International Judge License and received it from CEO of WBPF at South Korea." (ANI)

