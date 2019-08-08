Army Northern Command top brass review security in J&K

Northern Command chief, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, visited different posts in the Bhimber Gali and Chandarkot sectors in Rajouri and Ramban districts, respectively, along with White Knights Corps Commander, Lt Gen. Paramjit Singh.

The valley has been under unprecedented troop deployment during the build-up to August 5 when the withdrawal of the state's special status was announced in Parliament. <br> <br>During his visit to the forward posts in Bhimber Gali Sector, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh was briefed about preparedness in dealing with the security situation, as well as measures being taken to meet challenges of increased ceasefire violations by Pakistan since August 5 along with swift and effective retaliatory measures undertaken by Indian Army.

Pakistani troops had violated the ceasefire in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri on Wednesday night. The forces on the ground also briefed the army commander on actions taken to thwart evil designs of the enemy through superior and aggressive domination of the LoC by Indian troops. In the Chandarkot Sector, the commander visited hinterland posts, where he was briefed about security arrangements in place for dealing with any breakdown in law and order. He was apprised that a peaceful and conducive environment prevailed in the area of responsibility in the Doda & Kishtwar region. The army, the J&K Police and the civil administration came in praise from the top military officials for maintaining peaceful law and order situation in the region. The armu commander praised the people for showing restraint and faith in government policies and maintaining a peaceful and conducive environment in the region. Directions were issued for extending all assistance to the general public and for the troops to reach out to people so as to reduce their hardships. It was also ordered that medical and logistics support be provided to the needy. The army commander also interacted with the soldiers during his visit to both sectors and complimented them for their unwavering dedication to duty, selfless devotion and high standard of professionalism. He was appreciative of the measures and standard operating procedures put in place to minimise casualties due to ceasefire violations, infiltration bids and terrorist-initiated incidents.