Army officer, 4 soldiers killed in J&K's Poonch gunfight (Ld)

Jammu, Oct 11 (IANS) Five soldiers, including a junior commissioned officer (JCO) were killed on Monday in a gunfight with the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

Lt Colonel Devender Anand, defence ministry spokesman said, "Five soldiers including JCO, who suffered critical injuries in an encounter with the terrorists, were evacuated to a nearby medical facility, but they succumbed to injuries.