Army officer, soldier injured in J&K road accident

Srinagar, Oct 6 (IANS) An Indian Army officer and soldier were injured in a road accident in J&K's Anantnag district on Wednesday, police said.

Police said a Casper vehicle of 19 Rashtriya Rifles fell into a gorge in Upper Hallan village of Verinag in Anantnag, injuring two.

"Both injured soldiers were evacuated to government medical college Anantnag for treatment while the damaged vehicle is being retrieved,