Army orders court of inquiry in Pune bridging exercise incident

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 26 (ANI): A Court of Inquiry has been ordered for investigating the incident wherein two Indian Army soldiers lost their lives, while five personnel were injured at College of Military Engineering (CME) here during the bridging exercise.

On December 26, troops were undergoing training at the College of Military Engineering. During the training of bridge construction, the tower support collapsed and six-seven troops got injured and were immediately shifted to Military Hospital, Kirkee/Command Hospital, Pune, Army stated.



Lance Havildar Sanjivan PK and Naik Waghmode BK sustained serious injuries and lost their lives during the treatment, Army said in a statement.

The next of kin of the deceased soldiers have been informed about the same. (ANI)

