Army organises painting competition in J&K town to mark I-Day

The painting competition was held in the border town of Machhal in Kupwara district in which more than 75 children of different age groups participated.

Srinagar, Aug 13 (IANS) To celebrate the spirit of this year's Independence Day, the army on Thursday organised a painting competition whose theme was 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.

Defence spokesman, Col. Emron Musavi said in a statement: "Independence Day celebrations in Kashmir Valley this year have an electrifying atmosphere with the people, eager to participate and make these a success.

"To promote the feeling, a painting competition was organised by the army today," he said.

"The theme for the competition was aptly selected as Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. More than 75 children of various age groups, from nearby villages of Thalli and Suntwariof Macchal area, participated in the competition," he added

It was the first event of its kind for most of the children from these remote villages.

"The enthusiasm, creativity and patriotism of the children added to the charm of the event. The children were gifted stationary kits, to further encourage them, in pursuing their studies and taking painting as a hobby and provide them avenues to develop and express their creativity," the statement said.

"The painting competition was the beginning in a series of events planned to make the 75th Independence Day an event to remember," it added.

