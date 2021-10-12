Army pays tributes to soldiers killed in J&K gunfight

Jammu, Oct 12 (IANS) The Army paid tributes to five soldiers on Tuesday who were killed in a gunfight with the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

The gunfight broke out on Monday in Jammu's Poonch district.

A defence statement said, "In a solemn ceremony held at Rajouri, rich tributes were paid to the fallen soldiers who laid down their lives during conduct of Counter Terrorist operation in general area Thanamandi on 11 October 2021.