Army plans common mess uniform for Brigadier & above

New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) The army is working on a proposal to have a common 'mess uniform' for the ranks of Brigadier and above across units, according to sources here on Wednesday.

As per army sources, discussions are also underway to improve the quality of fabric used for stitching uniforms for personnel across ranks.

"The quality of uniform has to be improved. The quality of combat clothing as well as olive green uniform will be improved. The proposal to have a common mess uniform for Brigadier and above has been mooted to bring about a commonality," a senior army official told IANS.

However, the proposal is only at the discussion level. "The final decision on these matters will be taken by the army itself since it's our internal matter. It doesn't need to be referred to the Defence Ministry for approval," the official said. Each new dress or uniform could cost between Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000, said sources. akd/pcj