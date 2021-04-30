Army porter slips to death near LoC in Kupwara

Police sources said an army porter, identified as Munir Ahmad, slipped and fell into a deep gorge while he was on his way from Ravan Gali to Nat Gali in Karnah sector of the line of control (LoC) in Kupwara district.

Srinagar, April 30 (IANS) An army porter slipped to death on Friday in J&K's Kupwara district.

The porter was retrieved in a critical condition and he was airlifted to army's base hospital in Srinagar.

Doctors at the hospital said he was dead on arrival. After completion of legal formalities, the body has been handed over to the family for last rites, sources said.

