Army reactivates Covid facility in Kashmir for civilians

Srinagar, May 5 (IANS) Reinforcing its commitment to the safety and health care of people of Kashmir, the army and the UT administration on Wednesday jointly operationalised the 250-bed dedicated Covid Health Care Centre at Rangreth in Budgam district.
The army said that government and army resources were mobilised to operationalise the facility in a short timeframe to respond to the Covid surge in Srinagar and adjoining districts.
Equipped with a 20 bed state-of-art High Dependency Unit and 230 bed post-critical care ward, the facility augments government medical health infrastructure significantly.
Dr Zakir Khan, Coordinator, Rangreth Health Services Department and Brigadier Sumesh Seth, Station Commander, Old Airfield Military Station (Rangreth) jointly reiterated their commitment to the service of the Kashmiri people in these distressed times and pledged to work untiringly to extend critical health care to the populace.
