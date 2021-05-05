Army reactivates Covid facility in Kashmir for civilians

Srinagar, May 5 (IANS) Reinforcing its commitment to the safety and health care of people of Kashmir, the army and the UT administration on Wednesday jointly operationalised the 250-bed dedicated Covid Health Care Centre at Rangreth in Budgam district.

The army said that government and army resources were mobilised to operationalise the facility in a short timeframe to respond to the Covid surge in Srinagar and adjoining districts.