Army recruitment drive in Kashmir on Oct 3-4

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Lt General KJS Dhillon on Saturday informed that a fresh army recruitment drive in Kashmir Valley will take place on October 3 and 4.

"For Youth of Kashmir, Governor has announced a lot of schemes. Army has taken the first initiative and started recruitment drive in Kashmir Valley with more than 3,000 vacancies. The first recruitment will start on 3-4 October. Prior to that, 15 days of training will be imparted so that the boys can compete and get recruited. We are working on some more vacancies and will announce in the future," he told reporters here.



Dhillon also stated that young children from the Valley were taken for a tour to Delhi, Ajmer Sharif and Jaipur so that they get exposure to developments in technology and other spheres.

"As a continuation of our efforts to expose the children of the valley to developments in technology and other spheres, they were taken for a tour to Delhi, Ajmer Sharif and Jaipur. It was an overall personality development tour," he said. (ANI)

