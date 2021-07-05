Army recruitment entrance exam in two phases

Secunderabad (Telangana) [India], July 6 (ANI): The Army has said that Common Entrance Examination (CEE) will be conducted under the aegis of Army Recruiting Office (ARO), Secunderabad in two phases for successful candidates of Army Recruitment Rally held from March 5 to 24 at Telangana State Sports School, Hakimpet.



The first phase of CEE will be held on July 25 at 259 Field Workshop, Secunderabad for Soldier Clk/SKT, Soldier Tech, Soldier Tech (AVIA/AMUN), Soldier Tech (NA), Soldier (NA VET) and Soldier Tradesmen (8th and 10th).

An official release said that Soldier Clk/SKT, Soldier Tech NA (AMC) and Soldier Tech NA (VET) category candidates should report ARO, Secunderabad on July 8, 2021.

Soldier Tech and Soldier Tech (AVIA/AMUN) candidates should report on July 9.

Soldier Tdn 8th candidates on July 10, Soldier Tdn 10th (RMDS No. 2276 to 2660) candidates on July 12 and Soldier Tdn 10th (RMDS No. 2661 to 6868) candidates should report on July 13.

The second phase of CEE will be held on Aug 29, 2021 at Parade Ground, Artillery Centre, Hyderabad for Soldier General Duty (GD), RT JCO and Sepoy Pharma.

The release said that all candidates should physically report at ARO, Secunderabad as per mentioned detail for obtaining fresh admit cards by 7 am on given respective dates.

It said candidates can contact Army Recruiting Office, Secunderabad for further details. (ANI)