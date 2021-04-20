Army recruitment rallies, entrance tests postponed in NE

Guwahati, April 20 (IANS) In view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation, Army recruitment rallies and entrance examinations in different northeastern states have been postponed, officials said on Tuesday.
Defence spokesman Lt. Col P. Khongsai said that all the activities of the Common Entrance Examinations scheduled on April 25 have been postponed.
"All Army recruitment rallies are also postponed till May 31. Fresh dates would be communicated as and when confirmed," the spokesman said.
He said that the Assam Rifles, under Spear Corps, is organising medical camps in different parts of the northeastern states. Lt. Col Khongsai said that during the conduct of the medical camps, villagers were sensitised about the relevance of personal hygiene, sanitation, usage of face mask and precautions to be observed during vaccination of Covid-19, he added.
--IANS
sc/vd