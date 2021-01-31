Army rescue 5 persons from snow-bound Sikkim

Guwahati, Jan 31 (IANS) The Army rescued five persons, including three truck drivers and their co-passengers, from the snow-bound north Sikkim, officials said on Sunday.

Defence spokesman Lt Col P Khongsai said that soldiers carried out night evacuation of the five persons stuck in heavy snow in a remote area between Samdong and Lachen in north Sikkim between 9 pm and 11 pm on Friday night.