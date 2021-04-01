Army rescues 450 tourists in Sikkim after severe snowstorm

Gangtok, April 1 (IANS) The army has rescued 450 tourists, including women and children, stuck near the India-China border in northern Sikkim, following a severe snowstorm, defence officials said on Thursday.
Defence spokesman Lt Col P. Khongsai said that in prompt action, soldiers rescued the tourists in 120 vehicles stuck amid sub-zero temperatures in the high reaches of Yongdi.
The tourists were rescued and vehicles evacuated by creating vehicle safe lane by clearing the snow, he added. The rescued people were provided medical support, though there were no major injuries among them.
