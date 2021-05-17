Army rescues stranded 'Bakarwal' family in J&K's Kishtwar

"The Bakarwal family was on its way to Marwah Valley in Kishtwar from Kathua district.

Lt Colonel, Devender Anand, defence ministry spokesman said, "Army provided relief to a Bakarwal (Goatherd) family which was stranded in the 11,000 ft high Naginsur ridge in Chhatroo Sub-division of Kishtwar.

"Army's Gujjar Bakkarwal check post at Bhandarkut had received a call for help from Bakkarwal Basheer Ahmed, saying that he along with his wife, three children and animals are stranded in snow with shortage of food.

"Rescue party of Army immediately moved from Chingam post and after around 24 hours, amidst poor weather, reached and located the family.

"Thereafter, the rescue team provided food, medicines and essential items. The Bakarwal thanked the Army for the succour and said every year his family moves to Marwah Valley and whenever they needed, Army came with immediate help".

--IANS

sq/in