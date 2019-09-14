Army's Northern Commander reviews security in J&K

Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh, GoC-in-C of Northern Command, and Corps Commander Lieutenant General Paramjit Singh Sangha also reviewed the prevalent security situation during their visit to Rajouri and Sunderbani sectors.

Jammu and Kashmir has been placed under unprecedented security cover following withdrawal of special status to the state by the Central government on August 5.

Top Army officials have also been ever since undertaking regular review of security preparedness along the LoC in the light of Pakistan's aggressive stance against India over the Kashmir issue.

An Army official said the Northern Commander was briefed about the current operational situation, prevailing security scenario and the preparedness of formations and units in dealing with the emerging threat during Saturday's review. Praising the synergy between Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and the state administration in maintaining law and order, the Northern Commander also told the local residents that the government is striving to bring in peace, stability and development in the region.