Army's Six Apache attack choppers to be deployed on Pakistan border

New Delhi [India], Jan 11 (ANI): Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Saturday said that six Army Apache attack choppers would be given to a unit on the western borders where there is a threat from armoured columns.

"Six Army Apache attack choppers would be given to an Army unit on the western borders from where there is a greater threat from armoured columns," Naravane told media persons in the national capital.



General Naravane took over as the 28th Chief of the Army Staff on December 30, succeeding General Bipin Rawat who has become India's first Chief of Defence Staff. Naravane previously served as the Vice Chief of Army Staff. (ANI)

