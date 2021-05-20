Army saves 2 persons from drowning in Kashmir

Jammu, May 20 (IANS) The Army rescued two people from drowning in the JCB vehicle that had got washed away in Marua River near Nawapachi village in Marwah valley of Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, army said on Thursday.

Army said two civilians identified as Sajid Ahmad Mir, the driver, and Mushtaq Ahmad got stuck in the JCB when it got submerged while working on the bank and in the fast current. The vehicle had got washed away for around 500 meters.